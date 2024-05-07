Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $600.88 and last traded at $600.82. 949,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,387,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $596.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,141 shares of company stock worth $90,796,396. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Netflix by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 125,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

