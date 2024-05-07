UniBot Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.71 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One UniBot token can now be purchased for about $12.71 or 0.00020143 BTC on popular exchanges. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniBot has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 12.61216228 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,470,146.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

