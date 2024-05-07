10,128 Shares in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

STEW opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

