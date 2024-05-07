Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $215,000 in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Myecfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 246,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 133,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 36,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.