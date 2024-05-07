Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $573,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,574,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637,919 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $368,335,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.