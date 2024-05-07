Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 821,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $167,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62,952 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 37,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $239.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

