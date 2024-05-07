The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Hong Kong and China Gas
