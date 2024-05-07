SEA (SE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect SEA to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. SEA’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SEA Stock Performance
Shares of SEA stock opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.
