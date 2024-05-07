SEA (SE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect SEA to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. SEA’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Stories

