Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,603 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,265 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 475,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 101,870 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

