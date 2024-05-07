High Liner Foods (HLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$321.95 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.93%.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:HLF opened at C$13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.89. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$10.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.88.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

