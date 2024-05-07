Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Scotiabank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALB. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.80.

Shares of ALB opened at $130.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

