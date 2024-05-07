Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 707 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

