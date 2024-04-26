Short Interest in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Decreases By 42.5%

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of LSDI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 6,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,590. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.65. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lucy Scientific Discovery stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSDI Free Report ) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,296 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 5.00% of Lucy Scientific Discovery worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

