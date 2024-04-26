Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.10. 136,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.26. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

