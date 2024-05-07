Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Hits $6.23 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.03 or 0.00014163 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $135.14 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00035879 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,964,975 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

