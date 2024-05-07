Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $37,248.05 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.54 or 0.04818852 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00057783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.