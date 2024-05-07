Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

