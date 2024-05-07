Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,251,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

Amphenol stock opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.