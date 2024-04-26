Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $225.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $165.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.61. Boeing has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

