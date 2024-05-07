Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $117.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,947. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $119.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

