Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 37,973 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,057 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

