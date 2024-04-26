KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $630.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $550.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.42.

KLAC stock traded up $29.72 on Friday, reaching $702.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,517. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.13. KLA has a 12-month low of $369.00 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 63.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

