Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $104.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

