Bank of America Cuts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $26.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPRE. TheStreet cut Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Green Plains by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

