Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 142.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

