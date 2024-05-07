Needham & Company LLC Boosts Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $56.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after buying an additional 698,242 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 823,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 223,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,962,000 after buying an additional 190,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 151,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

