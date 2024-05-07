SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

SGH opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $971.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at $287,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,835,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,387,000 after purchasing an additional 810,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after buying an additional 880,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SMART Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SMART Global by 26.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7,076.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 850,764 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

