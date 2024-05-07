One Stop Systems (OSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OSS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.06.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

