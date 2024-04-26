Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

