Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $449.89. 547,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,474. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $419.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,088 shares of company stock valued at $329,657,858 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

