Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 66,386 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VWO traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,194,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.