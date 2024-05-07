Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 60,885 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,885 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,152 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,373,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. 83,920,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,683,484. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,356,273 shares of company stock valued at $182,143,602. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.