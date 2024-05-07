Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-8.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-8.160 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 4.0 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $134.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.