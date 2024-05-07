Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11,513.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after buying an additional 630,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 802.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after acquiring an additional 431,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,107,000 after acquiring an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

