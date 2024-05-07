Leuthold Group LLC Has $813,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.06. The company had a trading volume of 136,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,482. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.89 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.23 and its 200 day moving average is $171.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

