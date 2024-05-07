Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the quarter. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF makes up about 1.4% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 14.85% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $41,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KCCA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $361,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 484,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KCCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. 4,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,334. The stock has a market cap of $267.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

