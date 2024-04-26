Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.03. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $15.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JPM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPM opened at $193.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

