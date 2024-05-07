Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 29th

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

