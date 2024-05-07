Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 105.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

