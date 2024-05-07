Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 3,690 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.78. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $60.06.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.