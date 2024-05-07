B. Riley Boosts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $9.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.92.

Get Clarus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLAR

Clarus Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Clarus has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $268.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Clarus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Clarus by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 191,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.