Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 383.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGG opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,165.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

