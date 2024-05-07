Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Digimarc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

In other Digimarc news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,279.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 79.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

