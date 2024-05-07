ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENG stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

About ENGlobal

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.