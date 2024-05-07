Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $84.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after acquiring an additional 881,216 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,852,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,520,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 771,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after buying an additional 77,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

