The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $135.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $116.05 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $87.14 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,086. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

