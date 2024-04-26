Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,577 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,275,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,247,000 after acquiring an additional 127,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,294.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,560,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $276.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.84. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

