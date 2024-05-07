MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

MillerKnoll has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 446,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,344. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

