The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

GAP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.3% per year over the last three years. GAP has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GAP to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. 7,390,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

