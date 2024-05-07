Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,345. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

