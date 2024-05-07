Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,345. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.